Is there any better feeling than taking off an uncomfortable bra after a long day? Let’s be honest, anyone with breasts can relate.

Finding a bra that fits right often seems like an impossible task, something we can only dream of. And even when you manage to find a size that works for you, there’s no guarantee you’ll see it carried widely in stores.

Thankfully, things are starting to change. Understance is a female-led lingerie brand that is prioritizing inclusivity, offering one of the largest bra size range in North America. Its latest size expansion now features 28 to 48 bands and A to J cups.

Each bra promises complete comfort, while never compromising on style and a commitment to low-waste manufacturing means every bra is ethically made. What’s not to love?

We caught up with Understance Director and Founder Jiayi Lyu to talk about the importance of inclusivity, the difference a good bra can really make, and the company’s plans for the future.

“Size inclusivity is important to us because we genuinely believe that everyone deserves comfort,” Lyu says. “When we launched Understance, we knew we didn’t want to be another lingerie company on the market offering more of the same. The reason we exist is not to sell as many bras as we possibly can, we want to make transformative products that genuinely make a difference to people’s lives.”

Lyu says that bras have the potential to make a huge impact on an individual’s quality of life on a day-to-day basis. “It’s the first thing that we put on in the morning and the last thing we take off at the end of the day. It’s the foundation of our comfort. And a good bra starts with the right size. [Understance] can’t really even begin to do our part if we didn’t offer the sizes that people are.”

Not only do ill-fitting bras feel horrible, they can cause a whole host of health issues, from neck, back, and shoulder pain to bad posture. Many of us know this, yet we continue to wear bras that are all wrong for us. The reason, according to Lyu, is pretty simple: most people just don’t know how to identify their needs, and this is down to a lack of available educational resources.

“There just isn’t a lot of bra education out there. There are not a lot of resources for people out there to learn how to measure themselves [or] calculate their size. But there’s a huge diversity of shapes. Breasts are very different from each other and they all need different bras to support them.”

“As a brand, we just aim to provide our customers with as much helpful information as possible and empower them to make the best decisions for themselves instead of blindly telling them to buy as many bras as possible.”

One of the things that makes Understance stand out from the crowd is its team’s genuine passion to keep creating and improving products that change lives. As Lyu admits, the journey to creating new types and sizes of bras can be complicated and time-consuming, but it’s important that each product is crafted with care.

“It’s all in the details with bras,” she explains. “We do extended wear tests, we give a bra to the model and they will go home and wear it for the full day. Just to see how much the bra can take, we encourage them to put it in the washer and the dryer. With that process, we want to see if the bra holds up, if it keeps its shape, if it manages to continue to be comfortable.”

As well as this, Understance is not afraid to be the first to try new things. “We stay on top of the latest material science development and we incorporate them into our bra solutions. We’re not afraid to ask our suppliers to develop new things where we see need for them.”

Looking to the future, the company plans to continue to expand its sizing and product line — and it’s doing so with the help of local Vancouverites by listening to their feedback and suggestions. Lyu encourages anyone who may not see their size available to visit the Understance store on Robson Street and let them know. These suggestions, she says, are integral to how the brand brings new products to the market.

“After we extended our size range this summer, we got wonderful feedback and so much support from our customers — but we’re still falling short in some size groups, one of them being larger band sizes and smaller cup sizes,” she explains. “So sizes like 38 to 46 B and C. This is where we currently don’t really have a lot of options, so we would like to fill the gap.

“Besides that, I think we’re missing some foundational products, we have lots of lacy, fancier options but our customers have also brought to us the need for smooth, simpler bras that you get to wear under thinner knit tops you can use every day. We’re very much a product-first brand so I think our focus will continue to be on just creating better, transformative products for our customers.”

This winter, Understance will further introduce two more key shapes that go up to a J cup, as well as a new style with a core size range of 38-42 B and C. “In addition to sizes, we strive to be an inclusive brand when it comes to diverse models, accessible website, and more shades of nude,” Lyu adds.

To shop Understance’s bras and underwear and view their wide range of sizes, click here.

Where: 1024 Robson Street Unit 0700, Vancouver

Hours: Every day from 10 am to 8 pm

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram