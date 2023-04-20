Vancouver is the most expensive place to rent in Canada, but what can you get for under the average cost?

According to the most recent national rental report, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,743, and a two-bedroom is $3,653.

For many residents, paying that much is out of reach, so what can you find under those prices, whether you’re looking for a one- or two-bedroom?

We scanned through Vancouver Craigslist and found quite a selection of one and two-bedroom rentals for under the average price.

Bear in mind it’s easy to stumble into a scam on Craigslist, so we’re leaving the links out just in case. But the following listings look legit and reflect what you can find scanning places like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.

One-bedroom units

We set the max price to $1,500, around $1,200 below the average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment.

Renfrew suite

In the Renfrew area, we found a one-bedroom apartment for $1,400. The caveat is that it doesn’t include laundry.

Cable and internet would be up to the renter, but utilities are included.

“Cute Little 1 Bedroom”

This next spot is quite cozy and looks to be more like a bachelor suite.

As the listing states, “It is on the small side, but is good for someone who is more of a minimalist without a ton of things requiring storage.”

Best of all, the total monthly rent is just $1,395, which includes utilities and allows cats! The listing also says that laundry is on site.

Knight and Kingsway suite

This suite within walking distance of Knight and Kingsway is listed on Craigslist for $1,450 per month, well below the average cost for a one-bedroom.

The rental includes a washer but not much else. The renter is on the hook for internet, cable and utilities, and no pets are allowed.

One bedroom plus a den

This next suite feels like one of those too-good-to-be-true listings, but it does seem legit.

The listing says the rental is a 625 sq ft one bedroom plus den suite for $1,450.

The listing also states that the unit has been newly renovated, and pictures would support that claim. Cats are also okay.

Drawbacks include no laundry and no parking, and it also requires a one-year lease. But for the price, this place seems like a steal in Vancouver’s rental market.

It’s also located above a market, which could be good or bad depending on the renter.

Two-bedroom units

With the average cost of two bedrooms in Vancouver at over $3,600, we set the max price on Craigslist to $2,500 to see what someone might be able to get for that price.

Newly renovated in Fraserview

The first two-bedroom listing for under $2,500 was posted recently in Fraserview.

Washer and dryer are included, and the listing says that it’s conveniently located near bus stops, making commuting downtown a breeze.

Sadly, no pets are allowed. The listing requires a one-year lease.

Deluxe laneway

This two-bedroom laneway house is available for just under the $2,500 cap, listed at $2,480.

The rental is located on 38th Street and Victoria Drive, and utilities are not included.

For a laneway, the home looks spacious, with the Craigslist ad suggesting it offers 950 sq ft of space.

Roomy Kerrisdale spot

For $2,400 a month, one Craigslist listing boasts two bedrooms in, surprisingly, a half-basement suite.

The listing states that the two bedrooms are large, and the unit even features central air conditioning. It also has one living room and a dining room.

While Vancouver might be the most expensive place to rent in Canada, if you’re okay with making some concessions, you can find something that might fit your budget.

Or, move to Alberta.