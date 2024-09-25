Here’s how to check if any unclaimed money from ICBC is yours

There could be a chance ICBC owes you some cash — you just need to ask for it.

We recently shared how people can reunite with unclaimed cash from BC Unclaimed and found another way you can find some money owed to you.

According to the ICBC site, you can check for through its unclaimed funds database.

ICBC explains, “In accordance with the Unclaimed Property Act, ICBC maintains a database for funds that:

have been returned to ICBC undelivered

have remained un-cashed for a specified period of time

are greater than or equal to $50

were issued July 1, 2000, or later.”

To find any unclaimed money, visit ICBC’s “unclaimed funds” page and select “search unclaimed funds.”

Then, to submit a request, you will need to print and mail your completed request form and send it to:

ICBC – Unclaimed Funds 151 West Esplanade, Room 152 B North Vancouver, BC V7M3H9

It can take around four to six weeks for your request to be verified and processed.

You can claim funds on behalf of another person or on behalf of a company, however, you will need to have the legal right to do so. In these cases, you will need to provide additional documentation.

To help ensure a smooth verification process, ICBC suggests people provide identifying information, such as their current or previous address, licence plate number, personal health number, birth certificate, or citizenship card.

“Note: ICBC cannot confirm the identity of search results in the database by phone or email. You must submit a request for any results that match your search,” ICBC explained.