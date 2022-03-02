Winnipeg shows support for Ukraine by singing their national anthem before Jets-Canadiens game (VIDEO)

The Ukrainian national anthem is quickly becoming a staple in NHL arenas.

Ahead of last night’s Jets home game against the Montreal Canadiens, Hoosli — a Ukrainian choir based in Winnipeg — sang the country’s national anthem to a packed house at the city’s Canada Life Centre.

“During this devastating time of unrest, True North and the #NHLJets express heartfelt support for Ukraine and for more than 180,000 Ukrainian-Canadians living in Manitoba,” the Jets wrote on Twitter.

When the move was announced yesterday, fans were in full support.

The game itself was a thriller — Winnipeg took a 4-0 lead. Montreal then changed the tides coming back to tie it at 4-4 before Winnipeg scored the game’s next four goals to finish things off at 8-4.

But the Jets aren’t the only NHL team to start having the anthem played before their games. Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk shared in a statement Wednesday that the team will begin playing the anthem prior to its home games for the rest of the season.

“I am a proud and patriotic Canadian, born and raised in this special country,” Melnyk wrote. “I am also a proud Ukrainian, the son of parents who were both born in Ukraine. The steadfast will and determination that is my heritage has attracted the admiration and respect of people around the world.”