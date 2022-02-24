On Thursday morning, Russia officially began its military invasion of Ukraine, which is now under martial law, as tanks and missiles rolled in.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on the eastern European nation, calling for its “de-Nazification,” Ukraine’s official Twitter account posted the following cartoon image that paired Putin with German dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler.

An accompanying message soon followed: “This is not a ‘meme,’ but our and your reality right now.”

The tweet has nearly one million likes and almost 200,000 shares as of now.

The World War II comparisons regarding the Russian invasion have not stopped there.

As “World War 3” trended on Twitter last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, likened Russia to Nazi Germany in a tweet.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won’t give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

“Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years,” he said. “As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history,” he wrote.

After urging people to publicly criticize their invaders, Ukrainian officials have now called for the total removal of Russia’s Twitter account in one of their latest social media posts.

hey people, let’s demand @Twitter to remove @Russia from here no place for an aggressor like Russia on Western social media platforms they should not be allowed to use these platforms to promote their image while brutally killing the Ukrainian people @TwitterSupport — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian police say over 200 Russian attacks have been carried out in the country since Thursday morning alone.