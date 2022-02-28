Ukrainian and Russian officials arrive at Belarus border for peace talks

Ukrainian and Russian officials arrived at the Ukraine-Belarus border for peace talks on Monday morning at 6 am ET (12 pm local time)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the next 24 hours will be “crucial” as the country enters its 5th day of the invasion.

Kyiv’s delegation, led by Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, is seeking “an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine,” according to a statement from President Zelenskyy.

According to The Kyiv Independant, Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on “high alert” Sunday night.

⚡️Ukrainian delegation has arrived to the border for peace talks. The delegation is led by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and MP David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky’s party. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 28, 2022

In a video posted on Sunday night, Zelenskyy says several high-ranking Ukrainian officials would be speaking at the peace talks. However, the president doesn’t believe the negotiations will end the attacks or the invasion.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, The Kyiv Independent reported that Russia’s currency plummeted by 75% to a “historical minimum” in overnight trading.

The Russian currency has fallen to a historical minimum. Sberbank of Russia Shares at auction in London fell by 75% for the day pic.twitter.com/KlTqpbSvTo — KyivPost (@KyivPost) February 28, 2022

On Monday, Zelenskyy said 16 Ukrainian children had been killed and 45 wounded as a result of Russia’s invasion. “When I ran for the presidency, I said each of us is the president,” Zelenskyy said. “And now, each of us is a warrior.”

Zelenskyy also announced prisoners with combat experience could be released from prison if they wished to fight for Ukraine to “compensate their guilt,” said the president.

Zelenskyy called for the EU to immediately allow his country to join. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure,” he said.

Over the weekend, Canada confirmed its commitment to Ukraine, making it clear where it stands following Russia’s invasion.

“Today, we mark Ukraine’s Day of Resistance as the Ukrainian people once again fight to defend their homes and freedom from Russia’s further unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of their country,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement on Saturday, February 26.

Referring to the Ukrainian people and their right to determine their own future, Trudeau said, “we hear their message loud and clear.”