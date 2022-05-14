NewsWorld News

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
May 14 2022, 11:19 pm
Ukraine pulls off overwhelming win in Eurovision song contest
Breaking News

Ukraine has won the 2022 Eurovision song contest in a total landslide, it was announced on Saturday, May 14.

Kalush Orchestra thanked everyone who voted for them and also thanked everyone who supported Ukraine as they accepted their award.

Their winning song, Stefania, came out on top out of 39 total songs in the contest. You can stream it and all the other Eurovision songs online.

It’s not the first time that Ukraine has won, having also taken home the glass microphone trophy in 2004 and 2016.

In second place and third place were the United Kingdom and Spain.

