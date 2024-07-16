Uber ride-hailing app in Canada now reminds riders to buckle up

Starting this week, Uber’s ride-hailing app in Canada is now reminding riders to use their vehicle’s seat belt for their own safety.

According to the company, 45% of riders indicate that they do not always buckle up when they take a trip using the ride-hailing service.

The app now provides an audio reminder through the driver’s phone stating, “Please use your seat belt for your safety.” It will play shortly after the start of the trip.

Additionally, riders will receive a push notification on their phone to remind them to put their seat belt on. This will be enabled on a rider’s first trip, then every 10th trip.

Uber cites Transport Canada statistics that 300 deaths can be prevented each year across the country if everyone wore their seat belt in a vehicle, with seat belts reducing the chance of death in a crash by 47% and the chance of serious injury by 52%.

The company also warns that riders who do not buckle up could see an impact on their rider rating on the app, as one of the reasons why drivers may rate riders less than five stars is due to seat belt use.

Uber also added nighttime safety preferences to its ride-hailing app earlier this year. Starting in Fall 2024, it is expected to provide drivers with the ability to know the expected fare and destination before accepting a trip.