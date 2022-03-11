Hello, public transit: Uber adding new fee as gas prices skyrocket

Soaring gas prices across Canada have forced Uber to throttle its prices, bringing in a new fee for riders and for customers of Uber Eats.

The new surcharge comes into effect on Wednesday, March 16. Enjoy these bittersweet last few days without the extra fee people.

Rideshare riders will pay a $0.50 surcharge on every ride and, on Uber Eats where trips are shorter, consumer fees will be adjusted to cover the equivalent of a $0.35 surcharge on every delivery.

“The surcharge will go directly to drivers and delivery people. The fee is temporary but will last for at least the next 60 days,” the company said in a news release.

The company will also continue to monitor the gas price situation over the coming weeks and months and will likely make changes to the surcharge.

“We know drivers and delivery people are feeling the sting of higher prices at the pump, so we’re rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help address record gas prices,” said Laura Miller, Head of Policy and Communications for Uber Canada in a news release. “This consumer surcharge will apply to rides and deliveries with 100% going directly to drivers and delivery people. Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ensure earnings remain high for drivers and delivery people. We’ll continue to listen to feedback and make changes if needed.”