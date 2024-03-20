Class action filed against Uber, Lyft in BC after $35,000 human rights case

Some BC residents could benefit from a class-action lawsuit that has been submitted against Uber and Lyft if it’s approved.

This comes off the heels of a BC Human Rights Tribunal case, which ordered Uber to pay $35,000 to someone who needed a wheelchair and couldn’t access accessible services through Uber.

Law firm Slater Vecchio LLP is currently investigating whether others who have a physical disability who weren’t able to obtain wheelchair-accessible services through Uber and Lyft are entitled to monetary compensation.

According to the firm, the BC Human Rights Tribunal concluded that Uber’s failure to offer wheelchair services to a specific individual amounted to a human rights violation. That individual won $35,000.

“This complaint is about reminding American companies like Lyft and Uber that they have responsibilities to their passengers — all passengers — they need to be upholding,” said Saro Turner, a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, in a release.

“We’ve come a long way when it comes to making society more accessible for those with mobility issues, but there’s obviously still some work to do.”

Uber and Lyft do offer some wheelchair services in North America, but currently, in the Lower Mainland and BC, there’s no such option.

If you’re a person with a physical disability or use a wheelchair and feel you’ve been impacted, you can click here for more information about the BC Uber and Lyft class action.

We’ve contacted Slater Vecchio LLP about what sort of compensation someone could see if the class action is approved.

Slater Vecchio also recently filed two class-action lawsuits against Cineplex in Canada.