Construction progress on the South Building of UBC's Brock Commons, as of June 13, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A new massive student housing project is going ahead at the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Vancouver campus, following the provincial government’s confirmation of a significant infusion of funding to cover a majority of the cost.

The existing low-rise structures on the large lot currently occupied by St. John’s College on the western end of the campus will be redeveloped into a total of 1,508 student housing beds. The development site is framed by Northwest Marine Drive to the west, University Boulevard to the north, Lower Mall and the existing Ponderosa Commons Residence to the east, and the existing Marine Drive Residence to the south.

This entails building 1,333 net new student beds, plus 175 new one-for-one replacement beds of the existing St. John’s College buildings. These beds will be primarily dedicated to graduate students.

The project carries a total cost of $560 million, with the provincial government contributing $300 million and UBC providing the remaining $260 million.

The yet-to-be-named student housing complex will consist of five buildings up to 18 storeys, including an eight-storey hybrid mass timber and wood frame building. The complex will be designed to a LEED Gold green building standard.

These residences will be a mix of self-contained suite-style units — comprised of studios, four-bedroom shared units, and two-to-three-bedroom units, which could support students with families or multiple single students. There will also be about 400 units without kitchens.

In addition to the significant number of student beds, there will be common amenity spaces for student residents, a 400-seat dining hall, new replacement academic and administrative office spaces to accommodate the displaced St. John’s College, and a new childcare facility for up to 37 kids.

The new student residence is expected to provide relief for not only UBC’s on-campus student housing supply, but also the general rental housing market.

“We know people want to find homes near where they live, work and study in British Columbia,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “Our government is building on-campus housing at an unprecedented pace — including our biggest project to date right here at UBC — helping more students find a safe, secure and affordable place to call home and relieving pressure on the rental market.”

BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon added, “Student housing is an important part of our work to tackle the housing crisis and deliver more homes for people, faster. With more affordable housing on campus, students can travel less, save more, and have more opportunities to focus on their studies. Increasing the supply of student housing also takes significant pressure off the local rental market. This project is a win-win for students and for the community.”

Construction on the complex is expected to begin in Fall 2026, with a phased completion and opening starting in Fall 2028. By Fall 2029, the complex will reach full completion.

When complete, this will be one of UBC’s single largest student residence complexes — the largest since the phased completion of the adjacent Marine Drive Residence between 2005 and 2009. This project also represents the provincial government’s largest investment in on-campus student housing to date.

“This support will be transformative in providing much-needed additional student housing and childcare for our community. By working together, we are alleviating significant pressures on our students and the local rental market, and further enhancing an environment where academic excellence and personal well-being can flourish,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Benoit-Antoine Bacon.

Currently, UBC has 16,003 on-campus student beds, including 13,883 beds at the Vancouver campus and 2,120 beds at the Kelowna campus.

The university has spent $700 million to build over 6,000 new student beds over the past 14 years at both campuses.

“Despite that growth, demand continues to outpace supply, and this project is important for our students,” said Andrew Parr, associate vice president of student housing and community services for UBC.

The redevelopment of St. John’s College into a new student residence is part of UBC’s $1.4 billion strategy to build 4,800 new student beds by the mid-2030s.

Another major future student residence project will be the redevelopment of the Place Vanier Residence, which was primarily built in the 1960s. The newer Korea House and Tec De Monterrey House buildings constructed in the early 2000s, accounting for about 400 of the 1,400 beds found across Place Vanier, will be the only buildings retained in the complex of 13 buildings.

UBC’s newest student residence buildings are the second phase of Brock Commons, with the 18-storey north building’s 316 student beds reaching completion in Summer 2023 and the 13-storey south building’s mixed uses of 282 beds and significant new academic and administrative spaces reaching completion in Summer 2024. This brings Brock Commons to just over 1,000 student beds, including the 2017-built first phase of the Tall Wood Residence.