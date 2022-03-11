UBC’s mask mandate is staying in place even though the province dropped face-covering rules on March 11, meaning students have to keep wearing them to class.

The university tweeted on March 11 confirming the decision, saying mask mandates stay in place for public indoor spaces on both campuses until April 30.

That includes lobbies, hallways, stairwells, elevators, classrooms, and labs.

“The latest changes indicate that while face coverings will be optional for people in all indoor public settings, individual organizations can choose to continue to require mask-wearing on their premises,” its website says.

“As such, UBC will continue with the current approach, requiring masks to be worn in public indoor spaces on both campuses, until the end of the 2021/22 Winter Session.”

In contrast, SFU is merely “encouraging” students, staff, and faculty to keep their masks on.

The school announced “masks will be a matter of personal choice going forward, unless further public health orders are made,” adding it “encourages mask use” on campuses.

“It’s important to take time to absorb the change and reflect on the personal decisions you will make,” said Vice-President Academic and Provost at SFU, Dr. Catherine Dauvergne, in the statement.

Capilano University did the same, making mask-wearing optional for everyone.

UBC added students-in-residence are still bound by a separate public health order until April 8, with rules differing between the Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

UBS is also urging all members of its community to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

“Let’s continue to support one another and create a safe environment for all members of the UBC community,” the statement says.

A full list of UBC’s COVID-19 campus rules is available online.

