This BC university cracked the top 50 best schools in the world

The University of British Columbia is raking in the accolades once again, placing high on a ranking of the world’s best schools.

UBC was one of only two Canadian schools to crack the global top 50 of ShanghaiRanking’s academic ranking of world universities for 2024. The evaluators looked at 2,500 schools worldwide and ranked the best 1,000 of them.

UBC placed 47th on the 2024 list, slipping three places down from 44th in 2023. The only Canadian school to outrank UBC was the University of Toronto, which placed 26th.

When honing in on just Canadian schools, U of T placed first, and UBC ranked second. McGill came third, followed by McMaster University and the University of Alberta.

The global top spots were occupied by well-known institutions with Harvard, Stanford, and MIT placing first, second, and third, respectively.

These university rankings have been happening since 2003, with evaluators looking at third-party data, including publications in key research journals and the number of staff and faculty who’ve won major prizes such as the Nobel.