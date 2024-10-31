UBC's cost calculator shows jaw-dropping tuition difference for international and domestic students

The University of British Columbia has an interactive cost calculator that lets students plan their first-year budget, and the difference between the costs for domestic and international students is eye-opening.

The calculator lets prospective students see how much they’d pay for housing, food, and other expenses depending on which campus they attend. For international students, the main difference is their tuition cost.

Daily Hive tried the calculations for a first-year student getting a Bachelor of Arts. Domestic students’ tuition came to about $9,500 per year, but for international students, that jumped to $50,600.

The exact costs differ by degree, but international students pay approximately five times what domestic students do for education costs. It’s a similar story at universities across Canada.

International students don’t have the same protections against tuition increases as domestic students. Currently, the BC government limits tuition increases for Canadian students to 2% per year. Other provinces have similar protections.

Provincial and federal governments also don’t subsidize the cost of education for international students, whereas universities receive government money to offset the cost of education for Canadian students.

UBC’s cost calculator budgets $18,000 for living off-campus

Of course, every student’s budget will be different, and UBC’s cost calculator can’t give a definitive answer about living expenses for every person. The online calculator includes options for living in campus housing or an off-campus rental. Students living in shared accommodations on campus are looking at paying just under $6,000 in their first year.

The calculator budgeted $9,500 in rental costs for those living off-campus. That falls below average rents for apartments in Vancouver. Zumper estimates the average two-bedroom apartment costs $3,770 per month — or $1,885 each split between two roommates. UBC’s estimation only budgets $1,185 for monthly rent during the eight months of classes in the fall and winter semesters, or just $791 per month if that $9,500 is supposed to stretch the whole year.

The calculator also includes resources for students to fund their education, including certain awards and scholarships.