There's a new course at UBC where you can learn about cannabis

A new course is coming to the University of British Columbia (UBC) that offers “higher learning” for interested students, and it’s already so popular that there’s a waitlist.

Whether you are a pot professional, a medical provider, or merely curious, you can become an expert on the biological aspects of cannabis with this new course.

Taught by science education specialist Dr. Christine Goedhart, the course named “Biology of Cannabis” will go beyond that plant and teach students about its cultural and economic impacts.

“Adult use of cannabis became legal in Canada in 2018,” says Goedhart. “Since then, cannabis has become more socially acceptable and increasingly integrated into mainstream cultural, social, health, and economic institutions. As such, students will likely be coming into contact with cannabis at some point and will need to make informed decisions about how they choose to engage with it.”

According to the UBC press release, “Students will also learn the history of the cannabis plant and how it has been used by humans over time.”

The in-person course is currently full and has a waitlist, But don’t let that stop you from learning your CBDs.

A secondary class has been added; however, it is currently blocked on the UBC registration website, and we aren’t sure when it will be available, so keep your eyes peeled.

The class will be in session in January 2024, so don’t miss out on this new learning experience.

