Win a two-night stay worth $1,800 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

On July 22, 2008, co-founders Karm Sumal and Manny Bahia launched Vancity Buzz from an unassuming basement suite in South Vancouver.

By 2016, Vancity Buzz had established a stronghold out west, so it rebranded and broke into the national market under a new name, Daily Hive.

2023 marks Daily Hive’s 15th year as one of Canada’s most trusted sources for hyper-local news.

Since 2016, Daily Hive has grown into a ubiquitous source of Canadian content, publishing up-to-the-minute stories every day in major cities across the country.

In celebration of its 15th year, Daily Hive is giving away an incredible prize to one of its lucky Vancouver readers.

The prize

The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is offering a two-night stay in one of its Fairmont Gold Rooms as well as a $300 credit for Notch8 Restaurant, where the winner can dig into a pop art-themed afternoon tea, dinner and brunch.

The prize is valued at $1,800.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, fondly referred to as the “Castle in the City,” embodies the classic beauty of Vancouver. Located in the heart of downtown, experience a stay at this historic landmark with a contemporary twist.

Better still, Fairmont Gold Room guests are granted access to exclusive concierge services, as well as a private lounge with complimentary food and soft drinks that are available throughout the day.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @fairmontvan and @DailyHiveCanada on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with in the post below. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a one-night stay at @fairmontvan in Daily Hive’s 15th Birthday Giveaway. Follow @DailyHiveVan and RT to enter! (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on August 1, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

