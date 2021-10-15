Restaurants across Vancouver and beyond have gone through one of the most difficult times in recent history, and many are still recovering from the brunt of the pandemic.

But the good news is our collective support can go a long way, whether we opt for comfort food from our favourite local eateries just once or multiple times per month. And Tutti, the newest food delivery app to arrive in the city, wants to help us do that.

In 2017, the company launched in Victoria, led by its founder and CEO, Kaisa Aierken. Now, the Tutti team — made up of creatives under the age of 30 — has made the big move to expand and enter the Vancouver market.

So, what does Tutti do differently? Well, the BC-based food delivery app focuses on partnering exclusively with local restaurants and charging them a lower commission rate of between 8% to 15%. For context, the industry standard is between 25% to 35%.

In addition to offering lower rates for merchants, Tutti ensures users can access lower rates, too.

Even though Tutti is new to Vancouver, the app has already secured some stellar partners with the Vegan Cave Cafe on Abbott Street, Taco Nori Sushi Tacos on West 6th Avenue, and West Georgia Street’s Bonus Bakery.

To make it sweeter, Tutti is giving new account users in the Metro Vancouver area $10 off their first order on the app over $15.

All you have to do is download the app on the App Store or Google Play and use the code DAILYHIVE10 on the checkout page to secure the discount. This coupon code is valid until November 5.

However, that’s not all. You could win a Tutti gift card for future food deliveries by entering the contest below. Find out more about the app and the satiating eats you could soon have delivered to your doorstep here.

To enter to win a $250 Tutti gift card, courtesy of Tutti in Vancouver, do the following:

Follow Tutti Food Delivery Vancouver on Instagram – @tuttivancouver – and leave a comment on the following IG post tagging three friends and also a local restaurant you would like to order from on the Tutti app.

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on October 29th. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter. Contest only available to Canadian residents in Metro Vancouver.

Contest Guidelines