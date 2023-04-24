"Non-stop breathtaking": You can buy this private island in BC for a small fortune (PHOTOS)

Imagine waking up to breathtaking views of the ocean, its wildlife and surrounding forest scapes from your private island nestled in a rustic BC cove. This could be a reality for anyone with a cool $15 million laying around.

For the first time ever, Turnagain Island, which has been owned and cared by the same family for 60 years, is going on the market.

The island, which is “over 93 acres of pristine forest and coastline,” is located in the hub of Secret Cove.



“A high-end, custom-built post and beam 3,000-square-foot main home boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with beautiful solid wood cabinetry, and opens to the stunning living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace,” the listing by Sotheby’s International Realty reads.

“The older guest cottage is approximately 2,800 square feet, with four bedrooms and three baths and a large living area with an open concept floorplan.”

Of the lot size, there is just over 5,600 square feet of living space.

Several species of birds, animals, and old-growth and second-growth forest can be found on the island.

You can also find multiple viewpoints on the island to relax by following the moss-lined roads.

And if you’re looking to play a game of soccer or croquet, the grounds have been

landscaped to leave a large open field.

The mainland is only seconds away, so owners can drive their boat to and from their home, which is equipped with two docks with boathouses.

There is also plenty of space for a helipad or floatplane for owners looking for another way to access the island.