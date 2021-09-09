SportsSports media

TSN’s Darren Dutchyshen has cancer, leaving SportsCentre “for a bit”

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Sep 9 2021, 12:21 pm
TSN’s Darren Dutchyshen has cancer, leaving SportsCentre “for a bit”
Darren Dutchyshen/Twitter

TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m off SportsCentre for a bit,” Dutchyshen said in a message posted to Twitter. “I have been diagnosed with cancer. I’m getting some incredible treatment with some amazing doctors and can’t wait to return.”

Known affectionately as “Dutchy,” the 54-year-old Regina native has been with TSN since 1995. He co-hosts the evening edition of SportsCentre on TSN with Jennifer Hedger.

Needless to say, the announcement came as a shock to Dutchyshen’s many fans, who shared words of support for the popular sportscaster. Broadcasters from TSN and elsewhere — including many from arch-rival Sportsnet — also responded to Dutchyshen’s tweet with well wishes.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Sports media
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT