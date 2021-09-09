TSN’s Darren Dutchyshen has cancer, leaving SportsCentre “for a bit”
TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
“I’m off SportsCentre for a bit,” Dutchyshen said in a message posted to Twitter. “I have been diagnosed with cancer. I’m getting some incredible treatment with some amazing doctors and can’t wait to return.”
— Darren Dutchyshen (@dutchysc) September 9, 2021
Known affectionately as “Dutchy,” the 54-year-old Regina native has been with TSN since 1995. He co-hosts the evening edition of SportsCentre on TSN with Jennifer Hedger.
Needless to say, the announcement came as a shock to Dutchyshen’s many fans, who shared words of support for the popular sportscaster. Broadcasters from TSN and elsewhere — including many from arch-rival Sportsnet — also responded to Dutchyshen’s tweet with well wishes.
Much love Dutchy. You’re a beast! Cancer has no chance🙏🏽
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 9, 2021
Dutch, you’ve got this. Kick cancer’s ass. We’re all behind you. All the best.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 9, 2021
Hey Dutchie,
I’m thinking of you. Praying for you. Pulling for you. Whatever you need.
— Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) September 9, 2021
All the best, you got this!
— Caroline Cameron (@SNCaroline) September 9, 2021
All the best Dutchy!!
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 9, 2021
Thinking of you, Dutch! We’re all behind you and can’t wait to see you back on-air!💪🏻
— Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) September 9, 2021