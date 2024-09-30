Opinion: Why teachers need to have the courage to tackle reconciliation head-on

Written for Daily Hive by siyaʔiłsapt, Dr. Dawn Smith, who is Nuu-chah-nulth and an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Victoria. Her children’s book on National Truth and Reconciliation Day was published in January from Beech Street Books in 2024.

Canada and Indigenous peoples share an unpleasant history that requires reconciliation to make the wrongs of residential schools right today.

It has been almost 10 years since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report was released in December 2015. The 94 calls-to-action within that report identified steps towards reconciliation in Canada.

And like Sen. Murray Sinclair said, “Education has gotten us into this mess, and education will get us out.”

As we mark another National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we must remember why teachers, educators and practitioners are more important than ever before.

Nothing worthwhile is ever easy; therefore, as educators, as caring humans, we need to prepare for the hard and unsettling work of confronting colonialism within education. Educational practitioners—Indigenous and non-Indigenous—who engage in these processes help lead the way, but will likely encounter feelings of being unsettled or uncomfortable. At times, feelings of fear, shame and guilt arise leaving people feeling unsure or unwilling to try.

Unpacking colonial policies and practices of education while examining more closely aspects of who we are (values, beliefs and prejudices), particularly as people who live on this land, is a critical component of doing the work of Indigenization, decolonization, and reconciliation.

It is overwhelming to witness the reactions of learners to the history, policies, practices, and treatment of Indigenous peoples in Canada. It is just as unsettling for me as it is for you to be confronted with this kind of ugly truth about the place we all call home.

From this perspective, there is no way around the mess or escape from feelings of discomfort, but instead, it must be tackled head-on with confidence. To knowingly bring decolonization, Indigenization and reconciliation into an educational setting means to be prepared for enthusiasm, fear and rejection of such processes and theories. Regardless of what may or may not happen I spend a great deal of time preparing for class or circle in the sense that I am ready to handle both the good and bad aspects of such materials.

I usually ask students and/or peers if they know anything about decolonization, Indigenization or reconciliation, and if they are willing to share those insights with the group and me. I do not go in lecturing about my own personal interpretations, but leave room for the group to develop their own sense of what those processes mean and allow space for further articulation or definitions of such terms; I find this approach to be less confrontational and more conducive to the conversations. I find people are more willing and inclined to engage in these difficult conversations if they feel they have more control over what the definitions mean to them.

I remember when I first started teaching in post-secondary, students wanted me to define these terms as though there were only one definition. Over time, they saw the value in determining what it means for themselves. As a practitioner, I recognize the silencing and oppression of Indigenous peoples, and consciously chose to allow students and/or peers to determine what decolonization, Indigenization and reconciliation mean to them. I say to participants that I do not have all the answers, and that learning is a life-long process.

A colleague once told me that the work we do to educate others about Indigenous people means ‘holding a space’ for those who chose to enter the classroom or circle. This colleague said it is hard, but rewarding work, particularly to bear witness to the transformation that occurs when people learn the history and truth about the treatment of Indigenous peoples. This insight has helped me tremendously, especially in terms of facilitating tough conversations. As a practitioner, I do my best to be present to emotions that arise as a result of learning about colonialism and Indigenous peoples.

I share with colleagues and students a quote from a dear family friend, Victor Underwood, who once told me “There is no wrong way to do the right thing,” meaning we, as humans, have to start somewhere.

The future of reconciliation is in our hands, as humans who share this special place now called Canada. As such, we, as individuals, get to decide how to move forward to create a future where Indigenous peoples histories, cultures and traditions are respected and celebrated alongside Canada.

Truth telling is powerful, never be afraid to tell the truth because your story is important, and it is your truth. As a day school survivor, myself, I have told my truths, and as I share my story I begin to heal old wounds and scars of residential school. As I and many other survivors heal and share our residential school experiences, we begin to imagine a brighter future for not only our children and grandchildren, but everyone.

The Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma as a result of their residential school experience. More information can be found here.