Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the racist imagery and desecration of memorials at the protest against the vaccine mandate in Ottawa.

In a press conference on Monday, Trudeau addressed the so-called “Freedom Convoy” of truckers that arrived in the nation’s capitol over the weekend.

“There is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred,” said Trudeau. “So, to those responsible for this behaviour, it needs to stop.”

The rally quickly attracted protestors flying Nazi and Confederate flags. Along with the Terry Fox statue, the national war memorial and the aboriginal veterans monument were defaced by protestors.

The Royal Canadian Legion condemned these actions in a tweet on Saturday.

The Legion strongly condemns those who jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and disrespected the National War Memorial on Saturday. The site commemorates those who fought and fell for the very freedoms that allow the right to protest peacefully and respectfully. pic.twitter.com/3pDfD5zIjY — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) January 29, 2022

Trudeau also addressed protestors harassing an Ottawa soup kitchen.

“I want to thank the many Canadians who have made donations to the Shepherds of Good Hope and to the Terry Fox Foundation in response to what they saw this weekend,” he said.

He also praised frontline and healthcare workers in contrast for supporting Canadians during the pandemic. “We’re in your corner — all of you,” he said. “You are the story of this pandemic, not the convoy.”

The prime minister also stressed that he will not discuss or have any negotiations with organizers of the “Freedom Convoy.” He explained how he has attended rallies in the past for causes that he supports, giving the Black Lives Matter protests as an example.

“But I have also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric, violence towards fellow citizens, and a disrespect not just of science, but of the frontline health workers,” said Trudeau.

He added that it’s also disrespectful to the 90% of Canadian truckers who have been fully vaccinated, and are still doing their jobs.

The convoy arrived in Ottawa over the weekend to protest the vaccine mandate on all cross-border truckers.

Ottawa Police are being criticized for the lack of enforcement on the protesters.