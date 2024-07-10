A pickup truck took up two parking spots in Vancouver recently, sparking a frenzy of online attention.

The truck, bearing a “F*ck Trudeau” sticker on its cab’s back window, was seen taking up two metered parking spots near a construction site at Pine Street and 2nd Avenue just south of Granville Island.

Drew Sale snapped a picture of it while trying to park behind the truck. He was doing security work for a press conference happening in the area and wanted photographic evidence in case he was ticketed.

The pickup truck driver had paid for parking at one of the meters, but not the other.

“If the pickup truck had pulled up right close to the van in front of it, I would have had plenty of space to park where I should have been,” Sale told Daily Hive. “That’s why it made me laugh, because I immediately thought, ‘Oh look, another pickup truck driver who thinks they need to take up as much space as possible.'”

Then, he noticed the anti-Trudeau sticker affixed to the truck — a mainstay of those involved in the Freedom Convoy movement, which opposed COVID-19 restrictions.

“I saw the ‘F*ck Trudeau’ sticker on his back window. I thought, ‘Yep, the math adds up,'” Sale said.

He shared his photo on a local Facebook page dedicated to bad parking jobs around the Lower Mainland. To his surprise, it generated hundreds of comments — the sticker apparently being a catalyst for folks to share their political views.

“Not agreeing to the way he parked, but I agree with F Trudeau,” one person said.

“That sticker is facts,” said another.

“I always thought people with that sticker are not the brightest and are generally the most self-absorbed as well. This is just further proof of both points,” said a third.

Sale wasn’t anticipating so much political debate, saying he just wanted to share an image of the situation that made him chuckle. Luckily, his car was able to fit behind the truck, and he made it to his shift.

