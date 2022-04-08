NewsTransportationUrbanized

Truck winds up in Burrard Bridge bike lane after accident (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 8 2022, 11:25 pm
@sbliss68/Twitter

A Vancouver truck driver has seen better days — his vehicle appears to have gone over the barricade on the Burrard Bridge.

In a tweet, the City of Vancouver said that the incident was related to an accident that forced both southbound lanes to close. The west side of the bridge was also closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

Some have reported delays to TransLink on Twitter, which has responded, suggesting the incident on the Burrard Bridge was to blame.

Videos of the incident have also emerged on Twitter.

The good news is that traffic could be easing up soon. Twitter user @sbliss68 suggested the traffic incident led to delays on Davie Street, but that as of around 4 pm, a tow truck was on scene for recovery and removal of the truck.

A City of Vancouver live cam suggests that delays are still expected.

 

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for more information.

