A Vancouver truck driver has seen better days — his vehicle appears to have gone over the barricade on the Burrard Bridge.

In a tweet, the City of Vancouver said that the incident was related to an accident that forced both southbound lanes to close. The west side of the bridge was also closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Burrard St Bridge Lanes Closed 📍 WHERE: Due to a vehicle accident both southbound lanes on the Burrard Bridge are closed to traffic and one northbound lane. VPD is on site directing traffic. West side of bridge closed to pedestrians & cyclists. #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/E65xq4UIMp — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) April 8, 2022

Some have reported delays to TransLink on Twitter, which has responded, suggesting the incident on the Burrard Bridge was to blame.

Hi, really sorry, unfortunately due to a earlier MVA on the Burrard Bridge and resulting detour service is experiencing some delays.^jd — TransLink BC (@TransLink) April 8, 2022

Videos of the incident have also emerged on Twitter.

For the love of Bard how fast was he going to do this? #burrardbridge #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/folj37KPHk — Christine of House Vaxzevria, cross pollinated (@HulaBabee) April 8, 2022

The good news is that traffic could be easing up soon. Twitter user @sbliss68 suggested the traffic incident led to delays on Davie Street, but that as of around 4 pm, a tow truck was on scene for recovery and removal of the truck.

A City of Vancouver live cam suggests that delays are still expected.

Current traffic north of Davie Street. pic.twitter.com/iZuVYWTo0f — Sharon Bliss (@sbliss68) April 8, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for more information.