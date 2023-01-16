Tributes pour in for legendary Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Tributes are pouring in for Gino Odjick, following the news of the Vancouver Canucks legend’s death today. He was 52.

Odjick was one of the most popular players in Canucks history, with both fans and his teammates. That’s evident by the stream of messages posted on social media today, remembering the beloved ex-enforcer.

One of the toughest players to ever play for the Canucks, off the ice Gino was remembered for his caring personality and what he meant to the First Nations community.

News of Odjick’s passing circulated during this afternoon’s Canucks game in Carolina. Minutes after John Shorthouse made the sad announcement, Ethan Bear scored for Vancouver.

“I heard I scored right after he passed, so I think that is pretty powerful. It was meant to be, maybe he was there for me on that shot,” said Bear, who is also Indigenous.

“Gino was there for me,” Bear explained, saying that Odjick spoke to him earlier this season when he was a healthy scratch while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bear was only five years old when Odjick retired from pro hockey, but it’s clear that Gino was an important player for him growing up in Saskatchewan.

“Everybody knew who Gino Odjick was, growing up,” said Bear. “He was definitely one of the first Indigenous players to make a trail for the rest of us. Definitely whenever you lose a legend like that, someone who is a big influence in the native community, it’s tough.”

Stan Smyl, who spent eight seasons in Vancouver with Odjick as a teammate and coach, described Gino as “one of the kindest human beings” that he ever met.

He also explained why Odjick was an important member of the Canucks teams in the 1990s.

“As a team, you need the Trevor Lindens and the Pavel Bures and the Kirk McLeans and the Jyrki Lummes,” said Smyl. “But you also need the type of players that were going to be there in the tough times. When it got down to the nitty gritty, nobody intimidated those players because Gino was around.”

Another former teammate of Odjick’s, Cliff Ronning, is calling for Gino to be inducted into the Canucks’ Ring of Honour. Odjick was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame last June.

“I was very fortunate to have Gino as a friend,” Ronning said in an Instagram post. “He was the greatest teammate anyone could ever ask for. Rest in Peace Gino… Ring of honour!”

Here’s a selection of the tributes shared today for Gino from ex-players, media, and fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cliff Ronning (@cliffronning7)

God bless the great Gino Odjick. — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) January 15, 2023

Sure wish I had a chance to say goodbye. RIP GINO❤️ pic.twitter.com/OHGw7WO0qI — Garry Valk (@garryvalk) January 16, 2023

📌One of the best to ever do it

📌One of the best guys

📌One of the most respectful guys

📌One of the most charitable guys My deepest condolences to Gino’s family friends & fans

RIP Gino 🙏❤️💪 #GinoForever pic.twitter.com/6yERBJaG5W — Tie Domi (@thereal_tiedomi) January 16, 2023

What terrible news man did we lose a beauty ! Had the pleasure of playing with @ginodjick in Mtl my first few years and helped me a lot . Will miss you my friend . #RIP #Gino — Arron Asham (@TheRealAsham45) January 16, 2023

My encounters with Gino Odjick – whether professional or in public – were always very positive. He treated others well and was as humble as he was kind. I'm really glad the @BCSportsHall inducted him last year so he and his family could all enjoy that moment together. RIP — Scott Rintoul (@ScottRintoul) January 16, 2023

there is an express elevator at #Canucks games to shuttle media from press box to locker room right after games. Sometimes Gino would be on board. He wasn’t media. But there wasn’t any one in the media that was going to say anything!!🥊 #RIPGino — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 16, 2023

Going to miss you Gino. A legend, our hero and role model in Indigenous country. Toughest @Canucks ever! #RIP #GinoOdjick ❤️💪🏼🙏🏒🥅 thanks for all you did for @SquamishNation pic.twitter.com/Q1UnmeKIfc — Wilson Williams (@Wilsonius19) January 16, 2023

I don't think a lot of #Canucks fans realize that Gino Odjick wore the number 29 to honour his father, Joseph, a Survivor of the Spanish Indian Residential School in Ontario. He was given 29 as his registration number at the school. Here's more about Gino: https://t.co/JWdUmz5kvJ pic.twitter.com/YT5Jm1mKyj — Sean Carleton (@SeanCarleton) January 16, 2023

Gino Odjick was my hero growing up. I got the opportunity to attend his games, hockey schools and always found time for my family and I. It is a sad day in the Indigenous community & the hockey world. Gino is and will always be remembered as a warrior. Journey well my friend. https://t.co/NriFg2oEO4 — Wacey Rabbit (@WaceyRabbit20) January 15, 2023

I am in shock hearing Gino has died. I first met him in 2009, and we began chatting after that. In 2014 he came out for me birthday and forced me to 2-step with him. We last talked a couple weeks ago about meeting up at a #Canucks game coming up. This is horrible. pic.twitter.com/DRLuW5TWW2 — Katie Maximick 🇨🇦 (@KMaximick) January 16, 2023

Tears are falling for OUR @ginodjick – @Canucks heart and soul battle WARRIOR. thank you BROTHER for everything you have done walking for mother earth. #Canucks Nation Thanks you. Fans – Friends – Family. We Love You Gino. pic.twitter.com/wmHxMpYbZR — Rob Martin Sampare (Brotchie) (@canucker101) January 16, 2023

Rest In Power Gino Odjick -The Algonquin Enforcer One of the nicest guys I met off ice Man that's tough but they have him months to live and he gave death a punch in the face and took 9 years @ginodjick#ripginoodjick pic.twitter.com/JzUsJv84EP — Mattola (@canucksrepublic) January 15, 2023

Sad to hear of the passing of Gino Odjick, #Canucks enforcer, fan favourite and great team ambassador. His friendship with Bure was something else. Rest in power, Gino. pic.twitter.com/CK7kMiCrqU — SlyM 🇨🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@SlyM) January 15, 2023

Texting with former Canucks owner Arthur Griffiths on the passing of Gino Odjick : He was a proud Canuck. I know I will miss him but I know that my mom may be the first person to give him a big hug in heaven. R.I.P. Gino you will be dearly missed my friend. 🙏😢 — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 16, 2023

Listen to the fans chanting Gino's name midway through the fight. Just amazing. He was such a beloved player here. pic.twitter.com/AKT9SK3XAL — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) January 15, 2023