Ottawa could announce the end of some travel vaccine mandates today

Jun 14 2022, 1:45 pm
The end of travel vaccine mandates could be announced today, according to several reports from Canadian news outlets.

CBC and The Toronto Star both reported that the feds in Ottawa are set to drop the news on Tuesday.

You will no longer need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test if you’re travelling by plane or train domestically or travelling internationally (outbound only).

These travel vaccine mandates have been in effect since October last year.

Just four days ago, on June 10, Canada ended random COVID-19 testing for international arrival at all airports nationwide. Testing will continue for unvaccinated travellers, but as of July 1, it will not be held at the airport.

“We recognize that there is still work to be done, particularly for international arrivals at our largest airports, and we will continue to work with all orders of governments and partners to reduce the delays in the travel system,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

This past weekend, the US announced the end of its COVID-19 testing requirements for anyone travelling by air into the country.

