Top travel tips to make the most out of your last vacation days

As summer days slowly drift away, it’s time to take advantage of a last-minute trip. Whether you decide to road trip across the country, fly to an international destination, or even rent out your property for other travellers while you visit some friends, it’s never too late to seek out fun and adventure.

But how can you keep your mind at ease while you’re out on vacation? After all, the unexpected can happen at any time.

With these four tips from belairdirect, say goodbye to worry and hello to the best summer finale ever!

Employ a house-watcher

Whether you’re heading out for a week or a few days, it’s never a bad idea to employ a trusted person to check in on your home and remove any signs that indicate you’re not there, like unwatered flowers or an overstuffed mailbox.

It also doesn’t hurt to take some extra security precautions to ensure your peace of mind while away. This can include locking the entry points to your home, installing a ring camera, and ensuring any other security measures you have are in working order.

Grand-theft not-o!

If you’re leaving your car behind, similar rules apply. Some good practices year-round include parking in a garage if possible and not leaving any valuables or personal identification inside the car. But, when going on vacation, it doesn’t hurt to kick things up a notch.

Consider installing motion detection lights, an anti-theft or tracking system, and video surveillance. Plus, keeping your key away from the entrance of your house or in a signal-blocking pouch or box can do wonders for deterring a car thief.

Make a list, check it twice

Now what if you’re taking the car? Make sure it’s stocked with everything you might need should you end up lost, pulled over, or stuck on the side of the road.

This should include your licence, registration papers, and vehicle insurance (we know this sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised how often these are missing); a first aid kit, booster cables, a GPS or roadmap, and a phone charger.

For more peace of mind, consider registering for belairdirect’s roadside assistance program, which can help you 24/7, anywhere in Canada and the United States, for everything from flat tires and gas failures to dead batteries and mechanical problems, because let’s be real — sometimes it’s better to just ask for help!

Ensure it with insurance

Insurance shouldn’t be negotiable. If you’re listing your house as a vacation option on short-term rental sites, be sure to check in with your insurer and see if your current coverage is suitable for what may be seen as a commercial activity, which changes the rules around home insurance. Material damage and civil liability should also be considered.

Ready for some time off? For more insurance tips, visit belairdirect’s blog and, in the meantime, lock your house, buckle up, and hit the road! You deserve to enjoy every last minute of summer.