Iconic filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is back with one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the summer — and judging by the trailer, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride!

Hitting theatres Friday, August 2, TRAP centres around Cooper (Josh Hartnett), an average middle-aged Dad accompanying his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a huge sold-out concert that’s giving serious Taylor Swift Eras Tour vibes.

What starts out as a fun night soon takes a sinister turn when Cooper learns the police have surrounded the venue in hopes of catching a notorious serial killer, known as the Butcher, who they believe is inside.

Now here’s the fun part: Cooper starts to get a little worried, because it looks like the Butcher might just be — wait for it — him!? Can he outsmart the cops and escape?

Ahead of the release, we’re diving into what to expect and sharing some fun facts about the movie to get you pumped!

It was filmed in Toronto

Though set in Philadephia, TRAP was actually filmed in Toronto. The fictional “Tanaka Arena” is made up of exterior shots from both Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre, while the interior shots were filmed at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Keep your eyes peeled for other familiar landmarks that pop up in the trailer like the Gardiner Expressway, the Simcoe and Bremner area, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and York University subway station.

It’s got an unexpected setting within a concert

TRAP is more than just a thriller movie — it’s also an immersive concert experience. The concert isn’t just in the background; there’s literally a real show going on here, complete with original songs and performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan, who plays the role of pop sensation Lady Raven.

It’s something new for audiences and is sure to hit all the senses — cinematically, musically and emotionally.

It’s fuelling the “Josh Hartnett Renaissance”

Hartnett, one of the OG ’90s heartthrobs, is making a big comeback right now. The actor took a break from acting in the mid-2000s, but recently, he’s stepped back into the spotlight — a move that fans have dubbed the “Josh Hartnett Renaissance.”

Over the past couple of years, he’s guest-starred in TV shows like Black Mirror and The Bear and made a sweeping big screen return in 2023’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.

In TRAP, Hartnett is back to showcase his talents once again, playing the unique role of a villain who is also the protagonist — and it’s likely going to be the most sinister and deranged role we’ve ever seen him play.

There’s more than meets the eye

If there’s one thing Shyamalan’s movies are known for, it’s their jaw-dropping twists. And it looks like TRAP is no exception. With such a huge twist already revealed in the trailer, we can only imagine the hidden layers and secrets TRAP has in store…

Perhaps Hartnett as the (maybe) killer is just the tip of the iceberg? One thing’s for sure, we’re going to be on the edge of our seats!

TRAP lands in theatres across Canada on Friday, August 2. Don’t miss out on one of the most original movies of the year!