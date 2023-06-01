News

No one hurt after "engine failure and fire" on WestJet Encore aircraft

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 1 2023, 2:13 am
No one hurt after "engine failure and fire" on WestJet Encore aircraft
Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team to investigate an engine fire onboard a WestJet Encore aircraft in Calgary.

The TSB released a statement Wednesday evening after an “engine failure and fire on a WestJet Encore aircraft.”

There were two flight crew members and a pair of flight attendants aboard the plane but there were no injures.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the statement reads.

This story will be updated when additional information is provided.

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.