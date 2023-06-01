No one hurt after "engine failure and fire" on WestJet Encore aircraft

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team to investigate an engine fire onboard a WestJet Encore aircraft in Calgary.

The TSB released a statement Wednesday evening after an “engine failure and fire on a WestJet Encore aircraft.”

There were two flight crew members and a pair of flight attendants aboard the plane but there were no injures.

#TSBAir deploys a team of investigators to Calgary, Alberta, following an engine fire on a WestJet Encore aircraft https://t.co/YjmMRw540Y — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) June 1, 2023

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the statement reads.

This story will be updated when additional information is provided.