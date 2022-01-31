TransLink shows the future of transportation in 2050 (RENDERINGS)

What will life be like in the city come 2050? You can take a glimpse into the future of public transportation in Vancouver with these new conceptual illustrations from TransLink.

As part of their Transport 2050 plans, which are set to add over 300 km of new rapid transit for the region, the visuals help paint a picture of how Metro Vancouverites will get around in 2050.

The illustrations show key pieces of the Transport 2050 action items and demonstrate the sizeable changes coming to how we move and live, including autonomous cars and hover scooters.

TransLink Transport 2050 illustrations

This first illustration depicts a neighbourhood street that’s been transformed to put people first by “inviting social gatherings and play, facilitated by a shift away from private vehicle use and storage,” said TransLink.

Cars can still drive on the road, but at a much slower speed – 10 km/h, according to the illustration. Plus, e-bike sharing options will play a part in Vancouver’s future.

Major neighbourhood streets will “reap the rewards of near universal access to frequent local transit” with traffic-protected active transportation infrastructure and more space for walking, biking, and rolling.

There’s even a hover-scooter imagined for Vancouver’s future roadways.

On an “urban boulevard,” TransLink says that most long trips in Metro Vancouver will take place using rapid transit that’s traffic-separated. This will free it from congestion and allow it to be both fast and reliable.

For short trips, they expect that walking, biking, and rolling will be the preferred ways to get around.

TransLink envisions shared autonomous vehicles for folks who want to use cars without owning them, supporting a transit system that emphasizes traffic-separated transit, plus safe and comfortable walking, biking, and rolling.

We’re only a couple of decades away from seeing the Transport 2050 plans come to life, so start saving up for a hover scooter today.