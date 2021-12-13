Are you still pondering what gifts to buy the last few people on your list? TransLink may be able to help.

For the month of December, TransLink is inviting residents across Metro Vancouver to shop local and discover everything our small businesses have to offer, from The Shipyards in North Vancouver to Granville Island to Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf and beyond.

To make holiday shopping a little bit easier at a time when our local communities need support more than ever, TransLink has launched an interactive map to help you find shopping centres and businesses on the transit network.

Metro Vancouver dwellers can use the new map as a guide for planning a day out in the city this holiday season. With TransLink doing the driving, locals can leave their cars at home and enjoy not having to worry about traffic or parking.

Instead, you can bask in the magic of the holiday season with glistening lights and festive music all around while searching for the perfect gifts for loved ones (and perhaps some for yourself, too).

Stop by neighbourhood gems like Cappelleria Bertacchi Italian Hatcrafter in Gastown, where you’ll feel as though you’re transported to a corner of Tuscany. You might even meet owner Lucia Vuillermin in-store over the holidays.

“Use transit to come discover our passion for precious materials, old techniques passed from generation to generation and unique creations,” Vuillermin said in a press release.

When you ride transit this month, keep an eye out for exclusive Compass Card Holiday Bonus Offers. Plus, as a holiday extra, when you show your Compass Card or valid proof of same-day transit use at participating retailers, you can receive exclusive in-store deals.

Before you Shop the Line this month, save time by checking out TransLink’s interactive map to start planning your route. In the meantime, follow @TransLink on social media to get the latest updates.

One last holiday gift: you could win a shopping spree by entering #ShoptheLine Instagram contests on Daily Hive in partnership with TransLink. Be sure to look out for the contest series on December 13, 15, and 17.