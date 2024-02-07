180 transit supervisors ratify mediated deal with TransLink subsidiary

Members of the Metro Vancouver public transit union that threatened to escalate their job action to a shutdown of bus and SeaBus services have ratified their deal.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 4500 announced yesterday the 180+ transit supervisors they represent who work for TransLink subsidiary Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) have approved their deal in a membership vote.

CMBC also ratified the agreement on February 5.

The terms of the deal have yet to be publicly released, but the ratification formally ends the month-long strike, which began on January 6 with an overtime ban.

Job action significantly escalated starting on January 22 when the 180 transit supervisors walked off the job for 48 hours, resulting in a full shutdown of CMBC-operated bus and SeaBus services. CUPE 4500 subsequently threatened to escalate job action again over a more extended period and sought permission from labour regulators to expand the strike to other transit services.

But an escalation was averted on February 1, when both sides agreed to the recommendations outlined by veteran mediator Vince Ready.

“The CUPE 4500 bargaining committee wants to thank our members for their support throughout this bargaining process. Our members’ determination and dedication helped pave the way for this agreement,” said Chris Gindhu, president of CUPE 4500, in a statement. “We also want to thank all the transit users who offered support over the past few weeks. CUPE 4500 members are proud to keep serving you.”

The new agreement with the 180 transit supervisors will have a lifespan of three years, ending on December 31, 2025.

In 2023, TransLink’s subsidiaries reached a three-year contract agreement with Unifor for over 5,000 bus drivers and mechanics and SeaBus workers and a five-year contract agreement with CUPE 7000 for over 1,000 SkyTrain workers on the Expo and Millennium lines.

However, since the end of December 2023, workers on the SkyTrain Canada Line have been without a contract with their employer, ProTransBC, a subsidiary of SNC Lavalin. They are separately represented by the BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU).

As well, the current contract for workers with West Vancouver Blue Bus is set to expire at the end of March 2024. According to Amalgamated Transit Union 134, they have been unable to reach a new deal with the District of West Vancouver after months of negotiations.