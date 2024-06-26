This is what TransLink's Bus Rapid Transit stations could look like

A newly released preliminary conceptual artistic rendering by TransLink shows what the stations on Metro Vancouver’s future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines could look like.

These bus stops, not dissimilar to street-level light rail transit (LRT) stations, could feature a large bus shelter structure — seemingly the length of a 60-ft, three-door articulated bus — to protect waiting passengers from weather, along with nighttime lighting.

This first rendering, which incorporates TransLink branding for the station design, shows the use of an articulated bus for BRT services.

Similar to some of the features found at SkyTrain stations, the BRT stations could have large digital signs for real-time alerts and multiple rows of next-bus arrival times, Compass ticket vending machines, large station name signage, seating, and a yellow tactile safety strip for the edge of the bus stop’s curb.

In this particular scenario, the station is placed in the middle of the street to serve bus-only lanes down the centre of the road, and there is traffic signal priority for buses at the intersection crossing.

TransLink previously noted its BRT standard would ideally feature bus-only lanes along the vast majority of each BRT route, with these lanes physically separated from other vehicle traffic. This would be part of the various bus-priority measures to help guarantee higher travelling speeds and service reliability. The intention is to operate the services frequently.

The previous bus-only lanes down the centre of the roadway of No. 3 Road within Richmond City Centre for the previous 98 B-Line service come relatively close to meeting the new BRT mode standard. This No. 3 Road BRT-like configuration, which included special bus shelters and real-time digital signs, only lasted for a few years in the 2000s, until construction began on SkyTrain Canada Line.

This comes just ahead of further planning and public consultation work for BRT as the summer progresses, with the aim to present the final BRT “customer service experience” to TransLink’s board of directors and Mayors’ Council possibly in September 2024.

TransLink seemingly acknowledges it has an uphill battle to convince the public and municipal governments that BRT can be an attractive, convenient, fast, and viable way to get around, going as far as calling BRT as the “flagship on-street service” that brings it up a step above the existing RapidBus/B-Line services.

“Our customers don’t need to pre-plan, check schedules, or worry about wait times. It is an easy experience where you can just show up and go,” states TransLink.

“For many in Metro Vancouver, ‘rapid transit’ is a rail experience. Work is needed to show customers that ‘rapid’ is about service frequency and reliability — not the type of vehicle that shows up to the station.”

It is also noted that over time, more features and amenities could be added to further optimize the BRT services.

“Delivering core service is of outmost importance, continual enhancement of amenities will come over time — more shelters, better signage, public art, landscape, etc.,” continues TransLink.

The uphill battle also relates to whether the general public, residents, businesses, and municipal governments can be convinced to repurpose significant existing road space on major routes for bus-only lanes to ensure the BRT operates as intended as a superior bus service, all the while weighing the costs and benefits.

In November 2023, after seeking potential interest from municipal governments across the region, TransLink selected its first three proposed BRT routes for further planning: King George Boulevard linking Guildford Town Centre, Surrey City Centre, and White Rock (upgrade of the existing R1 RapidBus); along 200 Street and Golden Ears Bridge linking Langley City Centre, Langley Township, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge; and from Park Royal on the North Shore to Metrotown in Burnaby via the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge (upgrade and extension of the existing R2 RapidBus).

However, the North Shore-Metrotown route will initially operate as an extended R2 RapidBus service across the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge to reach Brentwood Town Centre and Metrotown. Unlike the other initial two routes that are already identified for BRT, TransLink plans to study potential BRT and other rail-based rapid transit alternatives.

Since last fall, businesses along the Hastings Street retail strip within Burnaby Heights have made it clear to the City of Burnaby that they are against bus-only lanes through their area.

Instead of having the North Shore-Metrotown BRT route traverse through Hastings Street to reach Willingdon Avenue, City staff and businesses have suggested the alternative BRT route of Boundary Road and Halifax Street — through low-density residential and industrial areas — to reach Brentwood, before running along Willingdon Avenue for the remaining journey to Metrotown. The local business improvement association is particularly concerned about losing curbside vehicle parking stalls for the bus-only lanes.

“Diverting BRT to Boundary would be a tragic loss of opportunity for the region and The Heights. It’s the neighbourhood I grew up in, live in, and it’s one that is built from the ground up on the strength of its foot traffic,” said Spencer Powell, a small business owner and Burnaby Heights resident, and a volunteer for Movement, Metro Vancouver’s new transit riders advocacy group, earlier this year.

TransLink previously indicated each of the initial three BRT lines carry an estimated cost of between $250 million and $300 million — possibly up to over $1 billion in total. The strategy to implement this program is unfunded, and requires contributions from the provincial and federal governments.