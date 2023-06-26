Metro Vancouver transit worker named Canada’s safest driver

Most companies have employee of the month awards, but it turns out that transit companies take staff celebrations to another level.

The National Safety Council (NSC) recently announced the winners for its Joseph M. Kaplan Safe Driver of the Year Award, and West Vancouver bus driver Robert Bird was named as Canada’s champion.

The award runs regionally across North America and encourages organizations to show their commitment to driver safety by recognizing the drivers that go without preventable motor collisions.

The winners receive a “congratulatory letter and personalised certificate from the National Safety Council.”

Who knew a Safe Driver award existed?

This award is no easy feat. There are conditions that nominees have to meet to qualify.

The award can only go to members of the NSC, and the nominees must “meet the minimum requirement of 15 consecutive years or 250,000 consecutive miles driven without a preventable collision to be considered.”

Those are some big distances the drivers need to cover. Bird must be a seriously good driver given those requirements!

Bird particularly stands out among the other regional winners across North America as he is the only safe driver winner that does not work for UPS.

Thank you for keeping our roads safe, Mr. Bird!