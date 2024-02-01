Strike update: Transit union ready to accept mediator's recommendations

The union representing 180 striking transit supervisors says it’s prepared to accept a new set of recommendations from a special mediator, and urges employer Coast Mountain Bus Company to accept them, too.

If a tentative agreement between the parties is not reached, strike action could resume by 12:01 am on Saturday, February 3.

CUPE 4500 said in a news release Thursday that mediator Vince Ready’s latest set of recommendations is sufficient to address its key issues.

“CUPE 4500 thanks Mr. Ready for his thorough and comprehensive review of the issues at the heart of this dispute. His recommendations show there are compromises that can be made on both sides of the bargaining table,” says Liam O’Neill, spokesperson for CUPE 4500. “While they don’t completely address our issues, these recommendations are clearly our best path towards a mutually acceptable settlement. We are calling on Coast Mountain to accept them and avoid any further disruptions for transit users.”

Coast Mountain Bus Company has yet to issue a public statement.

More to come…