This pop-up has everything you need to transform your bedroom for fall

Among other things, the pandemic has caused many Canadians to turn inwards and reflect on their living spaces. In our crusade to make our homes more functional and beautiful, items and areas that were once afterthoughts have become subjects of care and consideration.

One thing that has occupied our thoughts during this shift? The quality of our sheets. When you consider that we spend about one-third (one-third!) of our lives asleep, buying five-star sheets suddenly seems more like a good investment than a frivolous purchase.

Now that fall has arrived, there’s also never been a better time to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary. Just in time, Vancouver’s Once a Tree Furniture has announced an exclusive partnership with Toronto-based fine bedding company Au Lit Fine Linens.

An exclusive pop-up experience

From October 4 to November 30, Once a Tree Furniture will be hosting a curated assortment of Au Lit’s luxury, made-in-Canada bedding via a pop-up shop at its Marine Drive store.

The event is in line with Once a Tree Furniture’s 40-year reputation for curating boundary-pushing and high-end spaces, usually by partnering with the city’s top designers and a focus on creating custom, Canadian-made and designed pieces. It also marks the coming together of two women-led, longstanding Canadian brands.

As the first retailer in Western Canada to carry Au Lit’s exclusive product line, the event also presents a unique opportunity for locals to get their hands on some of the highest quality bedding around.

The collaboration between the two Canadian brands has been a long time coming, and Once A Tree’s owner, Daphne Nielsen, is excited to share it with fellow home decor and design enthusiasts. “We’re thrilled to be the first to introduce Au Lit to Vancouver.”

“With the change in seasons and all the extra time we continue to spend at home these days, there’s no better time to upgrade your bedding and there’s truly no substitution for the touch of luxury that Au Lit adds to any bedroom,” says Nielsen. “It’s something you have to see — and feel — for yourself.”

Made using fine materials and all-natural fibres, Au Lit is known for its stellar craftsmanship and one-of-a-kind style.

When the company was founded in 1981, it was among the first bed linen shops in the country to offer pure cotton sheets (instead of scratchy polyester). Following a burst in popularity, the company soon expanded to include a full Montreal-based factory.

Create your own bedroom oasis

This fall, locals are invited to get inspired at the Au Lit showcase, which will be featured on the main floor of Once a Tree Furniture’s showroom, with 16 serene display beds to fuel inspiration for your own bedroom designs.

According to Joanna Goodman, CEO of Au Lit, your bed is the centrepiece of your bedroom and should have personality while also being ultra-comfy to crawl into at night. To do this, she recommends first choosing your duvet cover based on your personal style and selecting the rest of your bedding and accessories from there.

Goodman also recommends keeping the colours neutral. By sticking with a neutral palette, your bedding will remain classic, outliving the latest trends — which is important, because these sheets are going to last a long time.

It will also make it easier to refresh your bedding with the changing seasons. While the spring and summer command fresh, crisp fabrics, the fall and winter mark a return to cozy, thick textiles and warm hues.

As part of the exclusive pop-up, Once a Tree Furniture will be showcasing Au Lit’s best-selling Essential 3-Line Collection, which is a great example of the kind of clean, functional aesthetic you should strive for. The classically crisp percale and Italian-inspired design are all trademarks you’ll be able to feel for yourself at the upcoming event.

When: October 4 to November 30

Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Private shopping appointments are available by request.

Where: Once a Tree Furniture, 750 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

To learn more about finding the sheets of your dreams and to shop the exclusive Once A Tree Furniture x Au Lit Fine Linens Collection, you can visit aulitfinelinens.com.