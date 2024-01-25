News

Highway 99 reopened after car crashed into powerlines in Surrey

Claire Fenton
|
Jan 25 2024, 8:00 pm
Josef Hanus/Shutterstock | Google Maps

A seriously slow go for people in Surrey this morning after Highway 99 had to be shut due to downed powerlines across the busy route.

It was shut in both directions at King Geoge Boulevard and also led to a power outage for hundreds of BC Hydro customers south of the highway to 24th Avenue, including the Crescent Road and Crescent Beach area, since 9:45 am.

A single passenger vehicle went off the roadway and hit the powerline, Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the cleanup and damage to the powerline led to lengthy delays.

“#BCHwy99 is closed in both directions at King George Blvd due to downed power lines. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays in the area. #SurreyBC #DeltaBC,” DriveBC wrote just after 10:30 am Thursday.

Shortly before 1 pm, the route reopened to traffic.

