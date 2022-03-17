The Welcome Matt can be heard weekdays on Sekeres and Price. Stream the live show at SekeresAndPrice.com Monday to Friday, or download the latest podcast.​​

At this point of the proceedings, I think there’s one of three ways the Vancouver Canucks’ trade deadline can go.

The most likely, what I’m calling kibbles and bits, is that the Canucks make moves around the bottom of the roster or organizational deals.

Moves like Tyler Motte for a middle-round draft pick, or even Travis Hamonic, who seems to have played is way into trade value as a right-shot defensive defenceman.

"[Travis] Hamonic is a piece that could be interesting…because of how some teams view where he can be positioned." – @DarrenDreger(@rayanddregs) on #Canucks' defencemen (Poolman, Hamonic & Schenn) garnering trade interest. @bceggs S&P ➡️ https://t.co/GQ2XhglLxu pic.twitter.com/VmU7ankcBO — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) March 17, 2022

And of course, Jaroslav Halak, should he choose to waive his no-trade clause.

One does wonder whether there is a deal to be done with the Toronto Maple Leafs here, who are believed to be looking at players that help with goal prevention, and that might still include Luke Schenn.

The second way this deadline goes for the Canucks is the least likely, the over-the-top stunner. That some team blows Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin away with an offer they can’t refuse on a top player.

Think it’s fair to say the Canucks have gauged the market far and wide on almost all of their players.

Think it’s also fair they’ve pulled most guys back. Our friend Rick Dhaliwal reports no substantial extension talks with Brock Boeser, that I find curious.

But with a playoff push at hand, one has to think the Canucks would need something useful coming back this year, making these sorts of deals more likely in the summer.

Then there’s the case of Conor Garland. He wasn’t acquired or extended by this management group. He’s struggled under Bruce Boudreau, and he does represent cap shedding, which is a priority for the Rutherford administration.

Five days out and I’m prepared to be surprised. But I’m counting on quiet.