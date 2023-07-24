Here’s how to make the upcoming school year the coolest one yet

Whether we like it or not, summer is a season that goes by way too fast. And while there are still weeks left to enjoy summer vacation, the upcoming school year is creeping up on us rather quickly.

But instead of thinking of everything you have to get ready for a big new school year, you don’t have to worry because Toys”R”Us Canada has the right essentials that’ll get your kiddos prepped for September and set them up for a successful academic season.

Whether you need school supplies, backpacks, or themed merchandise from your child’s favourite cartoon, all the essentials are waiting to be picked up and put to use.

Here are some of the back-to-school must-haves you can cross off your shopping list at Toys”R”Us Canada this season.

One of the most important aspects of your child’s school life is a tasty and nutritious lunch, and Toys”R”Us Canada has a huge supply of lunch boxes, bento boxes, and containers to keep everything fresh.

Choose from insulated lunchboxes, thermos food and drink containers, water bottles, and trendy bento boxes. With compartments that come in handy, convenient bento lunch boxes easily divide and organize all your kid’s snacks and meals, and they’re available at reasonable prices in many colour schemes.

Don’t forget that these organization items come in popular themes with beloved characters from Paw Patrol, Cocomelon, Barbie, Batman, and Disney’s Frozen!

What’s back-to-school shopping without a new set of pencil crayons? Toys”R”Us has your writing and colouring school supplies covered, including many options from Crayola, Elmers, and Sharpie.

A brand-new pencil case stocked with pencils, scissors, glue sticks, and even washable markers can easily be purchased online or in-store — not to mention child-friendly scissors, crayons, and even painting materials for creative work.

Get a head-start on the school year with a variety of educational books at Toys”R”Us Canada available for all kinds of reading levels. To prepare your little ones for the big day, you can find books that explain school experiences, like the first day of kindergarten, taking the school bus, and even New York Times bestsellers on inclusivity.

You can also pick up flashcards to brush up on your child’s ABCs, numbers, and French vocal words, plus many other learning tools ahead of the first day of school.

The quintessential must-have school item that goes everywhere is the backpack, and at Toys”R”Us Canada the options are truly endless.

Whether you’re looking for smaller-sized bags for toddlers or characters from Bluey, Minions, Avengers, or My Little Pony, your child will have so many options to pick from you might just have to buy two.

Daycare supplies too

Toys”R”Us Canada hasn’t forgotten the littlest heading off to daycare either, with tons of options for infants, small children, and their caretakers. Diaper and tote bags, diapers, creams and wipes, and clothing changes are must-haves that’ll make your kid’s daycare experience that much easier.

We know back to school is a giddy time full of things to do, so take the stress out by heading over to your nearest Toys”R”Us Canada location, or shop Toys”R”Us online — you can qualify for free shipping over purchases of $49!

Just one trip will have you covered for September well in advance, and you can go back to enjoying some quality summer vacation time with the kiddies before they hop on the school bus again!