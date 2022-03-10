Don’t get us wrong, Canada is amazing. From our vibrant cities to our vast supply of natural splendour and all the fun to be had within it, the great north hasn’t been too bad of a place to be stuck these past two years.

But too much of anything can make one antsy, and we don’t know about you, but we’re ready to get back out there — big time.

So what better way to go big than to head to Australia, the land down under boasting jaw-dropping landscapes, endless natural beauty, and an infamous laid-back culture. Australia is encouraging Canadians to come and indulge in all they have to offer, as the country has recently reopened (as of February 21) its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Canadian visa holders, tourists, business travellers, and other visitors.

And what makes a spectacular trip even better? Free flights. From now until March 25, Tourism Australia is giving Canadians the chance to start their Aussie adventure with Air Canada by giving away two business class tickets from Canada (out of either Vancouver or Toronto) to Australia — valued at $5,400 total. All you have to do is fill out the form below for your chance to win.

To build excitement for all the adventures to be had and welcome Canadians back to Australia, highly visual projections will be cast across Vancouver and Toronto on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

The projections will adorn surprise buildings in the downtown core of each city, and are a visual way for Australia to welcome back fully vaccinated Canadians after two years of border closures. The displays will incorporate stunning video footage of the destination’s most iconic locations, nature and wildlife, and Indigenous culture.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get psyched for your trip across the pacific.

Unbeatable weather

Australia is home to mesmerizing beaches, spirited cities, and the world’s oldest living culture. Wide-open spaces and sunny days here are abundant — and thus are the possibilities for adventures like you’ve never had before.

The weather is one of the country’s most compelling factors. Imagine pulling out a down jacket in 15-degree-Celsius weather? (That’s right, locals actually do this). While the weather varies greatly across the country’s eight states and territories, it’s safe to say that Australia’s climate is generally much preferable to ours, featuring higher average temperatures during all seasons and many, many more days of sunshine.

And Australia’s seasons are at opposite times to ours up here in the Northern Hemisphere. December to February is summer, March to May is autumn, June to August is winter, and September to November is spring. So if Canada’s turbulent transition into summer and endless rainy days are starting to weigh on you, Australia may be the perfect escape.

Endless adventures and activities

The sun-soaked land acts as a sprawling playground for those interested in anything from surfing and shipwreck snorkelling to taking lush rainforest hikes, touring World Heritage sites like the Great Barrier Reef (the largest coral reef system in the world), or exploring the awe-inspiring Ulu r u.

The Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park is known as the spiritual centre of Australia and lies within the country’s Red Centre. A n angu people have lived here for more than 22,000 years and are warm, welcoming, and extremely generous of spirit.

As mentioned above, Australia is home to the world’s oldest living culture. Getting to know the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s approach to life may be one of the most enriching travel experiences out there.

From Western Australia’s capital of Perth, drive three hours to the Margaret River region — which is one of the few places in the world where wine grows within metres of the beach. Or southwest of Adelaide you’ll find Kangaroo Island, a haven for kangaroos, koalas, sea lions, echidnas, wallabies, and dolphins.

The island of Tasmania is known as the land for a madman; and within it lies the city of Hobart. Here, there’s an array of outdoor activities on hand at all times — from alpine mountaineering, ocean kayaks, and World Heritage-listed hikes.

Alternatively, the Gold Coast’s reputation as a paradise for the beach lover comes from its average of 300 days a year of sun. And only a tad south is Byron Bay, one of Australia’s most beautiful coastal coves and a haven for surfers. (You may even spot Nicole Kidman or Chris Hemsworth, both Byron Bay residents).

Breathtaking city life

Australian cities themselves flaunt the same degree of beauty as the country’s natural reserves. Sydney, for example, is known as one of the world’s prettiest metropolises. Its dramatic harbour is home to gorgeous beaches and the famed Sydney Opera House.

Melbourne, on the other hand, is known as the country’s cultural hub (unless you ask someone from Sydney, of course), with a vast variety of some of the things Aussies love most — food, drinks, art, music, and coffee.

But the love for fresh, local produce, and great coffee is nationwide — and has firmly embedded an urban cafe culture across the country. All over Australia, you’ll discover the work of innovative chefs, brewers, winemakers, and distillers that make for a thriving food and drink scene.

Have the sun-kissed, adventure-hungry travel bug yet? Don’t Go Small, Go Australia and put those saved up vacation days towards the trip of a lifetime. Learn more about all the exciting things to do in Australia here.