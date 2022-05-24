NewsCrime

Toronto beach chaos ends with 19 charged, 7 cops injured (VIDEOS)

May 24 2022, 3:46 pm
The Victoria Day weekend ended violently at one Toronto beach.

Police say they made 19 arrests while responding to multiple incidents at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay Sunday night.

Allegedly, over the course of several hours, two people were shot, one person was stabbed, and there were two reported robberies at gunpoint. Officers also responded to multiple calls of people illegally setting off fireworks.

Toronto police provided a long list of charges for teenagers as young as 15 years old. Most were charged with common nuisance, assaulting an officer, and robbery.

According to Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite, seven officers were also injured amid the violence.

“One officer broke a leg while responding to a shooting,” he told reporters on Monday. “Two were injured by fireworks and another officer was struck directly in the face with a firework and suffered serious abrasions to his face ears and eyes.”

Bystanders took to social media to share harrowing footage of the chaos.

“Yesterday evening, it was terrifying, shocking and horrific after a shooting and a stabbing near Woodbine Beach in [Toronto],” user Liam Murphy tweeted, with an accompanying video of people running as fireworks are being set off. “Immediate solutions are needed regarding … lives are at risk!”

Another video shows the anarchy up close. Twitter user @KathyZdanowski says she got the footage before running for cover inside.

“This guy’s shooting!” a voice says in the background.

Police say they will continue to patrol and monitor beaches, including Woodbine and Ashbridges Bay.

Toronto Mayor John Tory reacted to the news in a statement on Twitter.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and I support police doing all they can to protect people and keep the public safe,” said Tory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

