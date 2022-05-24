Toronto beach chaos ends with 19 charged, 7 cops injured (VIDEOS)

The Victoria Day weekend ended violently at one Toronto beach.

Police say they made 19 arrests while responding to multiple incidents at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay Sunday night.

Allegedly, over the course of several hours, two people were shot, one person was stabbed, and there were two reported robberies at gunpoint. Officers also responded to multiple calls of people illegally setting off fireworks.

SHOOTING:

Woodbine Beach Park

– a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound

– officers o/s

– confirmed that man was shot earlier at Woodbine Beach Park

– ongoing investigation

– anyone with info call police 416-808-2222

– or call @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS (8477)#GO965016

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 23, 2022

Toronto police provided a long list of charges for teenagers as young as 15 years old. Most were charged with common nuisance, assaulting an officer, and robbery.

According to Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite, seven officers were also injured amid the violence.

“One officer broke a leg while responding to a shooting,” he told reporters on Monday. “Two were injured by fireworks and another officer was struck directly in the face with a firework and suffered serious abrasions to his face ears and eyes.”

Bystanders took to social media to share harrowing footage of the chaos.

“Yesterday evening, it was terrifying, shocking and horrific after a shooting and a stabbing near Woodbine Beach in [Toronto],” user Liam Murphy tweeted, with an accompanying video of people running as fireworks are being set off. “Immediate solutions are needed regarding … lives are at risk!”

Yesterday evening, it was terrifying, shocking & horrific after a shooting & a stabbing near Woodbine Beach in #toronto @TorontosMayor @fordnation @JustinTrudeau Immediate solutions are needed regarding …

Lives are at risk! pic.twitter.com/MChtdcRiG2 — Liam Murphy (@LiamMur82928887) May 23, 2022

Another video shows the anarchy up close. Twitter user @KathyZdanowski says she got the footage before running for cover inside.

“This guy’s shooting!” a voice says in the background.

Sad to hear so many got injured, couldn’t believe this was happening 🙁 Took this before running for cover inside pic.twitter.com/BJslJytggj — Katherine (@KathyZdanowski) May 24, 2022

Police say they will continue to patrol and monitor beaches, including Woodbine and Ashbridges Bay.

Toronto Mayor John Tory reacted to the news in a statement on Twitter.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and I support police doing all they can to protect people and keep the public safe,” said Tory.

I’m continuing to get updates from Chief @jamesramertps on the criminal and reckless acts at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay last night. Officers responded to multiple calls of crowds of people illegally setting fireworks off and aiming them at people, including at the police. pic.twitter.com/7Wy7ewpMmB — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 23, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.