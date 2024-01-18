Masai Ujiri gets emotional discussing Raptors' trade of Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri might have a reputation for being a little cold with his colleagues around the NBA, but his emotions were on full display Thursday in his first media availability of the season, following the team’s trade of star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

With Siakam entering the final year of his contract this season but eligible for a long-term max contract extension, Toronto opted not to keep the two-time All-Star around the only NBA franchise he’s ever known.

And with Siakam’s name put through trade rumours on a seemingly never-ending basis over the last year or so, Ujiri admitted that he probably could’ve handled the situation better.

“The lines of communication in the summer were not that great… and I apologized to him for it,” Ujiri told the media.

Siakam had spent eight seasons in Toronto, going from the 27th overall pick in 2016 to a remarkable list of accomplishments: an NBA title, two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA player, the 2018-19 NBA award for Most Improved Player, as well as a 2017 NBA D League Title where he won Finals MVP.

"The lines of communication in the summer were not that great … and I apologized to him for it." Masai Ujiri on his communication with Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/q56A82T0oJ — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) January 18, 2024

Ujiri got emotional when asked about his favourite memories with Siakam, referencing the 2019 NBA title that the pair won together, as well as a longstanding relationship that dates back to a first meeting at one of the Giants of Africa development camps run by Ujiri’s charitable foundation.

Ujiri, who grew up in Nigeria, spoke on the close bond that he’s built with the Cameroonian-born player.

“Two African guys that won a championship. I share that with him… Again, I say to you guys, that guy’s success is my success no matter where he is.”

Masai Ujiri on his bond with Pascal Siakam: "Two African guys that won a championship. I share that with him … Again, I say to you guys, that guy's success is my success no matter where he is." pic.twitter.com/opzpzQI0a0 — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) January 18, 2024

But while he acknowledged the business of the NBA, it’s hardly the first tough transaction Ujiri’s been through. In a lengthy answer, Ujiri referenced the emotional toll of some of the biggest moves he’s ever pulled off: trading DeMar DeRozan, firing head coaches Dwane Casey and Nick Nurse, and saying goodbye to Fred VanVleet in free agency.

Here’s the full three minute answer of #Raptors president Masai Ujiri being asked if it would benefit him to be colder in terms of management. “Colder than I am now? I mean, goddamn.” Touched on DeRozan trade, losing VanVleet, firing Casey & Nurse: pic.twitter.com/JhDS3p7JWq — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 18, 2024

“[Should I be] colder than I already am? I mean, goddamn…. I don’t know if it gets any colder,” Ujiri said when asked if being a colder personality would help him with the emotions of franchise-altering moves.

The Raptors return to the court tonight at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET, when they host the Chicago Bulls.