After a chilly start to fall, here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A man went on a limb and invited his Uber driver to the Lil Nas X concert at Echo Beach. Now they’re best buds.

Toronto artist Tedy Andreville told Daily Hive he just felt the need to be “spontaneous” after making a nice connection with the driver, who asked to be identified as Giri.

Andreville says he got an extra ticket through work and couldn’t find anyone to accompany him on the night of.

“When I’m in an Uber, I usually sit there and look at my phone but for some reason, I was thinking, ‘Should I ask him?'” he said.

Andreville shared his story in a series of TikTok videos that has been getting a lot of attention this week.

It’s not every day you hear stories of people making friends with complete strangers, let alone their Uber driver. But for Andreville, he knew in his heart Giri was a good person who he wanted to get to know him better. Plus, Giri turned out to be a fan of Lil Nas X. It was fate.

The two had fun at the concert, Andreville explains. “I paid for parking, got us drinks and food. Giri forced me to go to the front of the stage when usually I’m all the way in the back.”

When Lil Nas X finished his encore, the two continued to hang out. Andreville said they went to a drag show on Church Street, followed by a jaunt at an A&W. The two – plus a couple of Andreville’s friends – were out until 6 am just “chilling.”

“The way I am, I don’t really make friends that often,” he said. “After hanging out all night, we ended up being similar in a lot of ways.”

The two spent the night bonding over similar life experiences and their love of both Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and League of Legends.

“It was a sick experience,” Andreville said, who told us he still keeps in touch with Giri. The two chat every day.

“We actually have plans to hang out tonight,” he revealed.

Andreville acknowledges that it can be hard to make a friend as an adult. Just be open to new experiences, he said. It doesn’t hurt to go up to someone and ask them if they want to hang out with you.

“Just say yes to random things. That was the vibe this entire summer.” And wow, did it ever pay off.