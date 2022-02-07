This Toronto house just sold more than $2 million over the asking price

Toronto homes sell well over asking nearly every single day, but a house that just went for a whopping $2 million over may be one of the highest over asking prices the city has seen in a while.

Located at 33 Hawarden Crescent in the Forest Hill South, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home hit the market in December with an asking price of $2,998,000. Two months later, the Toronto house sold for $5,000,000 — $2,002,000 over asking.

For that high of a price, the buyers got a red-bricked home on a large lot spanning 50 x 250 feet. Although the house itself is impressive in its appearance with its classic features, the listing marketed the property as a building opportunity.

“Attention all builders, investors & end users,” the listing reads. “Build new on this south-facing… rare and spectacular 50 X 250 lot!”

The listing even suggests the addition of a pool, tennis court, or coach house. And with how big the backyard is, it could definitely fit one or more of those additions.

The two-storey house, as it stands, has plenty of classic elements including vintage black and white tiled floor, wainscoting, built-ins, and multiple fireplaces.

Although some of the rooms may be in need of an update to make them a bit more modern, and the kitchen could do with a bit more space, whoever has the means to spend $5 million on a home will certainly be able to add a few improvements to it.