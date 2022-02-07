Real EstateUrbanized

This Toronto house just sold more than $2 million over the asking price

Laura Hanrahan
|
Feb 7 2022, 6:49 pm
Hersh Realty Group Inc.

Toronto homes sell well over asking nearly every single day, but a house that just went for a whopping $2 million over may be one of the highest over asking prices the city has seen in a while.

Located at 33 Hawarden Crescent in the Forest Hill South, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home hit the market in December with an asking price of $2,998,000. Two months later, the Toronto house sold for $5,000,000 — $2,002,000 over asking.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

For that high of a price, the buyers got a red-bricked home on a large lot spanning 50 x 250 feet. Although the house itself is impressive in its appearance with its classic features, the listing marketed the property as a building opportunity.

“Attention all builders, investors & end users,” the listing reads. “Build new on this south-facing… rare and spectacular 50 X 250 lot!”

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

The listing even suggests the addition of a pool, tennis court, or coach house. And with how big the backyard is, it could definitely fit one or more of those additions.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

The two-storey house, as it stands, has plenty of classic elements including vintage black and white tiled floor, wainscoting, built-ins, and multiple fireplaces.

Hersh Realty Group Inc.

Although some of the rooms may be in need of an update to make them a bit more modern, and the kitchen could do with a bit more space, whoever has the means to spend $5 million on a home will certainly be able to add a few improvements to it.

