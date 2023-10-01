SportsSoccerToronto FC

Toronto FC star Insigne flips off fans and tells them "f*ck you"

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 1 2023, 4:15 pm
Toronto FC star Insigne flips off fans and tells them "f*ck you"

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne didn’t exactly seem in the mood to make friends on Saturday evening.

With the Italian national not playing due to injury in the team’s home contest at BMO Field, against FC Cincinnati, Insigne was watching the match posted up by a box behind the 100-level seats.

But while some fans might’ve loved the opportunity to get up and close with one of their team’s stars, that’s not exactly how things went on Saturday evening.

In a video posted to social media by Area Sports Network’s Daniel Ayik, Insigne was seen both flipping off and cursing towards Toronto FC supporters, including a rather audible “f*ck you.”

It’s not exactly clear what provoked Insigne, but it’s obviously pretty rare to see a star player chirping at any fans from the crowd, much less their own fans.

The 32-year-old winger was signed prior to the 2022 season, and was expected to be instrumental in the turnaround of the franchise that won the 2017 MLS Cup and had also finished as league runner-up in 2016 and 2019. But things haven’t exactly gone according to plan, with Insigne suffering a series of injuries along the way, as he’s suited up in just 28 league contests over the last two years.

Toronto sits last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-10-17, which also pits them dead last in the 29-team MLS. Toronto ended up losing the match to Cincinnati 3-2.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Toronto FC
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop