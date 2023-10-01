Blue Jays party like rockstars celebrating playoff berth (VIDEOS)

The Toronto Blue Jays woke up knowing they’d be playing in the postseason, but they didn’t have time to celebrate until the end of their 12-8 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 162 was mostly inconsequential for the Blue Jays since they clinched on Saturday night following the Seattle Mariners’ loss to the Texas Rangers. All that needed to be decided was where they would travel, and that will be Minnesota for the Wild Card series.

It feels a little odd to celebrate after a loss on the field, but this is the second consecutive season where the Blue Jays had to wait until the conclusion of a fairly meaningless game to pop some champagne.

Important business trip ahead. But first: a toast 🍻 pic.twitter.com/6WSkFGj2VS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 1, 2023

It felt like a slog the entire season for the Blue Jays, so they absolutely deserved to let loose and celebrate making it to the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

Some guys like Jordan Romano may have enjoyed it a little more than others.

Jordan Romano is having an okay time. pic.twitter.com/9nO2KxXVR9 — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 1, 2023

Toronto played an incredibly stressful brand of baseball most of their way, but Game 162 might’ve been the most relaxed this team was all season long thanks to clinching on Saturday night.

The music in the Blue Jays clubhouse was blasting as this squad celebrated their postseason berth. And this is now the second consecutive time Whit Merrifield has tasted October.

Whit Merrifield also having an okay time. pic.twitter.com/DEkgAgMJbk — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) October 1, 2023

And then after vibing in the locker room for several minutes, the players took it out to the field to spray even more champagne and shared the celebration with their family members, support staff, and fans.

The Blue Jays will kick off their first-round Wild Card series in Minnesota against the Twins starting on Tuesday. But tonight, they will party a little more and then get down to business in anticipation of their next champagne celebration.