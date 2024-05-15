Save big on Steinway pianos at this massive sale in Vancouver

Attention musicians! The Steinway Factory Direct Sale is coming to Vancouver, and there’s never been a better time to purchase a piano.

From May 23 to May 26, you can find unprecedented savings on gorgeous Steinway, Boston, and Essex models, at what will be Vancouver’s largest-ever selection of Steinway-designed pianos.

You’ll be able to purchase new and used upright and grand pianos across a variety of sizes and finishes, and a wide range of prices, to suit your budget and your decor. Many of the pianos available are one-of-a-kind, so if you find that perfect piece, you’ll know it’s meant to be.

The sale will even feature the Steinway Spirio, the world’s finest high-resolution recording and player piano. Capable of live performance capture and playback, this revolutionary instrument blends artistry and technology in a powerful form of expression that allows new ways to access, share, and experience performance. This piano also comes with a complimentary iPad, which features over 4,000 performances by Steinway artists.

Steinway pianos rarely go on sale, so this is a big deal! On-site financing will be available for up to 12 months at 0% on approved credit. Trade-ins and trade-ups are also welcome. If you’ve been on the fence about investing in one of these sublime instruments, hop off that fence right now and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Purchases can be made with RMB payment, Visa, Mastercard, AliPay, Union Pay or WeChat Pay.

The Steinway Factory Direct Sale will be open to the public. Selection will be based on a first-come basis, but don’t worry — every attempt will be made to accommodate everyone. But as the old saying goes, the early bird gets the worm, so be sure to snag an early slot in order to have the best selection of pianos at your fingertips.

The sale will take place at Tom Lee Music at 728 Granville Street, Vancouver. For more information, visit steinwaypianosale.ca or call 604-685-8471.

When: Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Tom Lee Music — 728 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free entry