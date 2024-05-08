Here’s a tune Vancouver can get down with: Tom Lee Music is hosting a grand open house sale out of their Richmond location this Saturday, May 11 until Tuesday, May 14 — putting top branded pianos on a never-before-seen discount!

For four days, one of Canada’s largest full-line music stores is helping you secure a grand deal, with 1,500 pianos from some of the top globally-renowned brands, including makes from Japan, North America, Germany, Europe, and more.

During the event, you’ll be able to find new pianos for as little as $3,999.

If you want a groovy vintage sound, Tom Lee Music also has the best selection of high-quality used pianos on sale in town — meaning prolific pianists will have no shortage of choice for their newest (and best) instrument!

Each used piano has had several layers of quality control and authoritative certification, all with their original parts (both inside and outside). You won’t have to worry about your previously loved ivories being out of tune with your needs.

All used pianos are part of this clearance sale, and you’ll be able to find brands like Yamaha, Steinway, Boston, Petrof, and more.

Stuck on what to buy? Tom Lee Music’s expert staff are there to guide you through the vast selection, helping you find a piano you’ll love within your budget.

On top of accepting major forms of payment like Visa, Mastercard, AliPay, Union Pay, or WeChat Pay, Tom Lee Music also accepts RMB payments. Worried about financing? There are easy financing plans available On Approved Credit.

All eligible pianos will be sold directly from the headquarters with special discounts, and all unsold pianos will head back to where they came from — so you truly only have four days to take advantage of these incredible prices.

Don’t fret! Head to Tom Lee Music this weekend and get the piano of your dreams today!

When: Saturday, May 11 – Tuesday, May 14

Where: Tom Lee Music Richmond Store — 3631 No. 3 Road #150, Richmond, BC