Toilet faces kitchen in Vancouver rental asking $1,300 per month

Are you in the market for a rental with a private bathroom, your own kitchen, air conditioning, and en-suite laundry?

One unit on the market in East Vancouver offers all of those, but it certainly isn’t luxurious.

It’s a master bedroom in a house shared with a four-person family and two other boarders. The suite includes a carpeted bedroom with a single bed and a tiled bathroom-kitchen area.

The toilet faces the fridge and cooking area.

It’s certainly an uncommon layout where the tenant could keep an eye on the stove while doing their business or taking a shower.

“Scheduled shower time”

The landlord has posted the listing to Facebook Marketplace, advertising the space as a fully contained, climate-controlled studio with brand-new appliances.

But they also have some rules for their potential new tenant, not all of which follow BC tenancy law.

The landlord is seeking female tenants only, and they don’t want the successful applicant to use drugs, have male guests over, or allow any female guests to use the shower.

There’s also “scheduled shower time” in 30-minute intervals — although the unit’s shower is private.

The listing also asks for one month’s rent as a deposit, even though BC’s Residential Tenancy Act states half a month’s rent is the maximum allowed security deposit. The landlord advertises a “no pressure contract-free stay” in return.

The listing takes prospective tenants through some twists and turns, but at the end of the day, its $1,300 price tag is less than the average asking rent for studio apartments in Vancouver. According to the latest numbers from Zumper, studios were going for $2,400 monthly in January and splitting a two-bedroom with a roommate would cost each tenant about $2,050.

Would you live here? Let us know in the comments.