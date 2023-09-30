Popular Canadian TV host returns to wildfire-wrecked home in Kelowna

Popular television host of Love It or List It Vancouver, Todd Talbot, returned to his Kelowna home after it was destroyed by wildfires in August.

Talbot shared footage of the wreckage in a video posted to his Instagram. He can be seen walking through a landscape of rubble.

In the caption, Talbot shared the emotional experience of returning to where his home once was, calling it “a surreal experience and a roller coaster of emotions.”

“After one month waiting for the announcement when we could safely go back to our property, @rabeccatalbot and I got a chance to walk through the wreckage,” he said.

“We cried, we laughed, we talked about what to do next…we don’t have any answers.”

Talbot went on to describe his surprise at the extent of the damage and how seeing certain parts of the house was especially difficult.

“The most surprising part was how completely wiped out everything was. Hits of memories of building certain pieces of the @eh.frame and the care, attention and detail that went into everything was tough,” he said. “Seeing the melted glass below where the kids bedroom would have been was the saddest moment.”

Talbot continued that it is difficult to know what their next steps are but that they will focus on cleaning up the area for the time being.

“It’s hard to imagine what comes next except I really want to clean up. Cleaning up seems really important.”