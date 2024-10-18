"Nice views, though": Tiny, costly Vancouver rental sparks reaction

If you’re looking for an apartment to rent in a couple of months, there’s a rental available in downtown Vancouver with pretty sweet views.

It comes at a cost, though, and some are calling out the Facebook Marketplace listing primarily because of the price, which is $1,090 per month.

The room caught the attention of this Reddit thread, and most people are facepalming.

“I used to live in the sunroom of a condo 20 years ago. It cost $450/month. Inflation is crazy,” one Redditor said after seeing the listing.

A picture of the room doesn’t seem to show any curtains or blinds to block out the natural light flowing through the large windows.

Other listing details include the fact that the renter would be sharing the apartment with “two Irish people.”

The building is located right next to BC Place and Rogers Arena, so it would be very, very transit friendly but probably pretty busy in the area when the Canucks have home games.

“There is laundry in the apartment. The room is furnished, but it’s no problem to change the table or chair if needed. The room includes a TV,” the listing says.

“I hope blackout curtains are included 😅,” another Reddit user reacted.

One person called the current rental market depressing.

Many questioned using the word “private” to describe the room, but there’s no way to know precisely how private the room is based on pictures.

Some found the room okay and thought it would be relaxing when it rains.

Do you think it’s a good deal for what appears to be on offer?